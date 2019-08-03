PVH (NYSE:PVH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $80.80

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.80 and last traded at $83.16, with a volume of 965065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PVH. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of PVH to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PVH from $159.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Nomura cut their target price on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of PVH from $146.00 to $121.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. PVH had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.84 per share, with a total value of $99,408.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 29.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 6.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 187.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,188 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

