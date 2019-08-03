Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $122.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRU. UBS Group cut Prudential Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup set a $112.00 price objective on Prudential Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.59.

NYSE:PRU traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.56. 4,231,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.68. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $106.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,555,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,518,000 after buying an additional 1,810,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,519,000 after buying an additional 326,075 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,487,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,541,000 after buying an additional 131,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,767,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,367,000 after buying an additional 38,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,554,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,848,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

