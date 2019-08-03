Professional Planning Sells 1,045 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Professional Planning lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 4.1% of Professional Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Professional Planning’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,601.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,973,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931,461 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,508,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,400,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,598,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,643,000 after purchasing an additional 629,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,723,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.94.

In other news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.93. 11,024,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,113,162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $119.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.95. The company has a market capitalization of $376.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.