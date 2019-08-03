ProCurrency Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (PROC)

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. ProCurrency has a total market cap of $98,868.00 and approximately $934.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ProCurrency has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ProCurrency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ProCurrency alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.22 or 0.02061198 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000277 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009213 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProCurrency Coin Profile

ProCurrency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,009,941,217 coins and its circulating supply is 102,866,336 coins. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo . ProCurrency’s official website is www.procommerce.io

ProCurrency Coin Trading

ProCurrency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProCurrency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProCurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProCurrency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProCurrency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.