ProChain Trading 10.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PRA)

ProChain (CURRENCY:PRA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. ProChain has a market cap of $5.96 million and $390,769.00 worth of ProChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProChain token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001113 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Bibox, Bit-Z and FCoin. In the last week, ProChain has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

ProChain Token Profile

ProChain is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. ProChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,562,749 tokens. The official website for ProChain is chain.pro . ProChain’s official Twitter account is @prochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ProChain is weibo.com/prochain

Buying and Selling ProChain

ProChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, OKEx, Bibox and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

