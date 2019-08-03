ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.17. ProAssurance posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $268.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.55 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRA shares. ValuEngine downgraded ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on ProAssurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

In other news, Director John J. Mcmahon, Jr. sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $33,765.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,494,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,226,000 after purchasing an additional 402,408 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,097,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 136,550 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 320.3% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 162,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.31. 194,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,369. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.68. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.78%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

