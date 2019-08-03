PRiVCY (PRIV) Market Capitalization Achieves $80,787.00

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. PRiVCY has a total market cap of $80,787.00 and $13.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PRiVCY has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PRiVCY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00257507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.77 or 0.01392248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00023059 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00111907 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002622 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PRiVCY

PRIV is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

