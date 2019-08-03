Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,318 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 281,225 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 94,352 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 25.0% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211,709 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 46,831 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,798 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 420.2% in the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 102,566 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,762 shares of company stock worth $1,654,765 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.99 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.68. 27,870,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,874,836. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.