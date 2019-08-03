Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $130.80. Primary Health Properties shares last traded at $131.00, with a volume of 4,295,650 shares traded.

PHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 135.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.71%.

About Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

