Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLPC. TheStreet cut shares of Preformed Line Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Preformed Line Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

PLPC stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $45.12 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The company has a market cap of $292.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.43.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $114.84 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 341,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,518,000 after buying an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 44.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

