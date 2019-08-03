Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Receives $18.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APTS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $744,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 82.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

APTS stock opened at $14.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $628.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $18.60.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $113.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.58 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

