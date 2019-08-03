Post (NYSE:POST) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Post (NYSE:POST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on POST. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Post from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Post from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Post in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Post in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.45.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.56. 1,485,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,521. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.06. Post has a 12 month low of $83.88 and a 12 month high of $113.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Post will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 737.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 888,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,178,000 after buying an additional 782,206 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,272,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,648,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,175,000 after buying an additional 309,004 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 541.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 168,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after buying an additional 142,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 843,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,279,000 after buying an additional 129,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

