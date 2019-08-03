Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POR. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,695,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,751,000 after purchasing an additional 146,152 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,587,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,408,000 after purchasing an additional 170,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,862,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,128,000 after purchasing an additional 427,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE POR traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,474. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.21. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $55.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.94.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.66 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on POR shares. Mizuho downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.