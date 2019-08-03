PopularCoin (POP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $204,202.00

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 33.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. PopularCoin has a market cap of $204,202.00 and approximately $89.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 43% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00874215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00012181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00034681 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00015146 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003258 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,956,481,327 coins. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

