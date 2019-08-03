PolySwarm Price Reaches $0.0016 (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, TOPBTC and DDEX. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $6,495.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, HitBTC, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

