Polaris Infrastructure (PIF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Polaris Infrastructure to post earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$24.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.54 million.

TSE PIF opened at C$13.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.25. Polaris Infrastructure has a one year low of C$8.32 and a one year high of C$15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

