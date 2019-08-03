Playkey (PKT) Price Reaches $0.0432 on Top Exchanges

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, Playkey has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Playkey has a total market cap of $601,393.00 and approximately $28,477.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey token can now be bought for about $0.0432 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00256903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.63 or 0.01406945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00023334 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00112210 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey’s launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

