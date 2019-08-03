Planning Directions Inc. Has $401,000 Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Planning Directions Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 8,331.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,467,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 21,212,570 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $197,884,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,976,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 604,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $90,808,000 after purchasing an additional 419,034 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,482,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.15. 2,884,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,456. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.83. The stock has a market cap of $233.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $219.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.78.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.