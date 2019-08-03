Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.25, approximately 374,860 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 241,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

PXLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Pixelworks from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pixelworks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.57 million, a P/E ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Heneghan purchased 20,000 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,845 shares in the company, valued at $311,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Debonis purchased 10,000 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 868,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,372.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 59,492 shares of company stock worth $191,698 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 18,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.