Piper Jaffray Companies Begins Coverage on Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CHMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on shares of Chiasma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chiasma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.55.

Shares of CHMA traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94. Chiasma has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Chiasma will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $63,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMA. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Chiasma by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 16,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chiasma by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 16,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

