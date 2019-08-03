Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $7.85 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 3.2% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 477.1% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 96.3% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $8,249,000. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.8% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 159,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,072,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,759,000 after purchasing an additional 56,309 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at $30,078,755.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.92. 5,572,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.53 and a 1-year high of $135.24. The company has a market capitalization of $178.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.