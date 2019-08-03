Pinterest’s (PINS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Pivotal Research currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $29.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PINS. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Nomura started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Pinterest stock traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.57. The stock had a trading volume of 39,745,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,935,136. Pinterest has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $35.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.23.

Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $1,361,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $91,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $28,899,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $15,412,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,448,000.

