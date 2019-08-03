Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Vertical Group started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a positive rating for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Nomura started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.82.

Shares of PINS traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,745,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,935,136. Pinterest has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $35.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.23.

Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $28,899,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $15,412,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $11,448,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $4,536,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $1,963,000.

