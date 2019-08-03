Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PDD. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pinduoduo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 86 Research started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.74 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.28.

Pinduoduo stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.99. 8,292,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,314,076. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion and a PE ratio of -11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.66%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. The business’s revenue was up 228.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 79.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,991,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408,544 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 24,995.7% in the first quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,876,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,258 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 438.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,335,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,681 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 146.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,296,000 after buying an additional 2,655,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 119.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,715,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,541,000 after buying an additional 934,641 shares during the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

