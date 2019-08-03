Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.45 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 882,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,964. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $105.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.19%.

In related news, insider John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,443.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $266,300. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $42,647,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,906,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $20,691,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $7,545,000. Finally, Barings LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,606,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,209,000 after purchasing an additional 400,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

