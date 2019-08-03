Photon Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Photon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. During the last seven days, Photon has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Photon has a total market cap of $168,027.00 and $18.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,829.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.64 or 0.02056046 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $333.25 or 0.03077559 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.49 or 0.00872627 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00813682 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00012223 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00054429 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00604316 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00165498 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

Photon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 29,635,832,766 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin . Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

