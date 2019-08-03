Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

PSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Phillips 66 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Phillips 66 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.64.

PSX traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $99.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,075,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,197. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.97. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $165,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 30.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 276,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 68,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 24.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

