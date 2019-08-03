Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.44.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. 27,652,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,745,708. The company has a market capitalization of $215.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.85. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other Pfizer news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.