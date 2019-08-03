Pets at Home Group’s (PETS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PETS. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Friday. HSBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 162.83 ($2.13).

Shares of LON PETS traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 216.20 ($2.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,394,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 194.51. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of GBX 102.20 ($1.34) and a one year high of GBX 209.80 ($2.74). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.17%.

In related news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 23,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42), for a total value of £43,813.55 ($57,250.16).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

