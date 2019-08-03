PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PetIQ from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PetIQ presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.71.

NASDAQ:PETQ traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.53. 262,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,782. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.67. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.35 million, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $148.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PetIQ will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PetIQ news, Director James Nathan Clarke acquired 31,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $872,591.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $557,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,291 shares of company stock worth $3,676,691. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

