PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PetIQ from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PetIQ presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.71.
NASDAQ:PETQ traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.53. 262,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,782. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.67. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.35 million, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06.
In other PetIQ news, Director James Nathan Clarke acquired 31,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $872,591.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $557,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,291 shares of company stock worth $3,676,691. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.
PetIQ Company Profile
PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.
