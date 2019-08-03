Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Perrigo to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $107.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.46. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 822.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $984,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $44,386,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.