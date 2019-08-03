Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
PRGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Perrigo to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $107.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.
Perrigo stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.46. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $79.02.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 822.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $984,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $44,386,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.
