Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:PPIH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,533. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97. Perma-Pipe International has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.28 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perma-Pipe International stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,669 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 4.34% of Perma-Pipe International worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.