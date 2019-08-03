Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, up from their prior target price of $37.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PRFT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.17.

NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.26. 458,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,358. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.58. Perficient has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Perficient had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Perficient will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Davis sold 25,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $921,498.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,649,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter worth about $1,167,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,905 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,921 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $23,909,000 after buying an additional 60,643 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in shares of Perficient by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 487,844 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,728,000 after buying an additional 205,642 shares during the period. Finally, New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter worth about $3,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

