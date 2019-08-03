Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Takes Position in SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL (BMV:WIP)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL (BMV:WIP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 118,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WIP. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL by 2.5% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL by 10.3% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL by 25.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period.

SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.66. SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL has a 12 month low of $54.05 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.83.

