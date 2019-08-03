Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Sells 73,846 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,300,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 73,846 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 1.6% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $37,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 35,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 36.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 152,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,052. The stock has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

