Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,507 shares during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 823.9% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,627,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,085. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The company has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

