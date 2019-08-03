Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 121,766 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,216,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Tableau Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 69.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Tableau Software by 100.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tableau Software during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Tableau Software by 335.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tableau Software during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Tableau Software alerts:

DATA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tableau Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. First Analysis downgraded shares of Tableau Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.06 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Tableau Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.89 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.38.

In related news, CFO Damon A. Fletcher sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $148,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,045,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Adam Selipsky sold 5,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $649,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,024,127.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,781 shares of company stock valued at $6,962,045 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DATA stock traded down $3.51 on Friday, reaching $169.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,186,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Tableau Software Inc has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $177.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.05.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.24 million. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 27.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tableau Software Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Tableau Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tableau Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.