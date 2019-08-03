Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Makes New $5.65 Million Investment in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Total System Services by 119.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Total System Services to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Total System Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Total System Services from $113.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 price target on shares of Total System Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

TSS traded down $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.26. 934,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,012. Total System Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $138.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.16.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

