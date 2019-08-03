Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,936,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,112,000 after buying an additional 547,291 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 817,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,745,000 after buying an additional 472,388 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,894,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,717,000 after buying an additional 374,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,699,000 after buying an additional 326,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12,605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 298,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,820,000 after buying an additional 295,857 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,963,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $34,278.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,930,887 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $127.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,949. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.22 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

