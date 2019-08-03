Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has $4.86 Million Stake in Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP decreased its position in Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 769,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,194 shares during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned 0.70% of Nextdecade worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdecade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEXT. Gabelli began coverage on Nextdecade in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Nextdecade from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextdecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,552. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73. Nextdecade Corp has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $6.86.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextdecade Corp will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

