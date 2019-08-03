Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 658,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 274,311 shares during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Marathon Oil worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,926,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,204,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $174,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,769 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $122,747,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, June 21st. Capital One Financial upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.18. 6,546,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,216,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

