Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 129,237 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 129,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,179,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,983,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,744,000 after purchasing an additional 890,814 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,244,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 500,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,022,000 after purchasing an additional 243,704 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,246,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 146,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 80,775 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $86.96. 463,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,114. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $87.02.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

