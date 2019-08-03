PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PEP. Macquarie raised their target price on PepsiCo from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.35.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.92. 5,572,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,851. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $104.53 and a 1 year high of $135.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $178.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,997,234.33. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at $30,078,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10,622.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,704,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 34,380,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,102,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,836,000 after buying an additional 2,275,511 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 13,410.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,806,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,626,000 after buying an additional 1,792,893 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,285,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,372,000 after buying an additional 1,600,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

