PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 2.9% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 160.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% in the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,572,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,851. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.53 and a twelve month high of $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.35.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,997,234.33. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 232,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,078,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

