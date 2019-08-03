Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PFIS traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $47.90. 6,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,541. Peoples Financial Services has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $49.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.30.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFIS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 530.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 591.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 40.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

