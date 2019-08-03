PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Issues Earnings Results

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $302.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.80 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,506. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.48. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

In other news, insider Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $233,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stanford L. Kurland sold 11,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $252,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock worth $4,052,470. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 42.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,506 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

