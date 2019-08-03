Pembroke Management LTD Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,175,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,774,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,785,000 after buying an additional 206,343 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,309,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,764,000 after buying an additional 22,716,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,316,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,587,000 after buying an additional 3,000,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,778.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,608,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,545,000 after buying an additional 27,614,564 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.67. 8,857,909 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.