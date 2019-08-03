Pembroke Management LTD Has $23.45 Million Holdings in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its holdings in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,022,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,527 shares during the period. National General comprises 2.5% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.90% of National General worth $23,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of National General by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,157,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,933,000 after acquiring an additional 17,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National General by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,821,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,307,000 after acquiring an additional 41,234 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of National General by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,584,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,333,000 after acquiring an additional 60,526 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National General in the 4th quarter worth about $29,088,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in National General by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,073,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,473,000 after purchasing an additional 391,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $123,099.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,968.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,846 shares of company stock valued at $370,130 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NGHC shares. Compass Point set a $36.00 price objective on shares of National General and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of National General from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. National General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of National General stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $24.38. 175,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,044. National General Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.68.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. National General had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that National General Holdings Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from National General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. National General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.66%.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

