Pembroke Management LTD Grows Holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 44,170 shares during the period. Trex comprises 1.8% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.40% of Trex worth $16,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Trex by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Trex by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

In other news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 9,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $732,890.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,876.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $374,348.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,418 shares of company stock worth $5,450,317. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.76. The stock had a trading volume of 737,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,952. Trex Company Inc has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $90.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.12.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Trex had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $206.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Trex to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Trex to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Trex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.