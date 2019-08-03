Pembroke Management LTD Decreases Stock Position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.15% of Mongodb worth $12,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 1,638.5% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 29.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 214.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Mongodb in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 42.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mongodb in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mongodb from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Mongodb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mongodb from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.15.

MDB stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.78. 830,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.40. Mongodb Inc has a 12 month low of $56.21 and a 12 month high of $184.78. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -81.85 and a beta of 0.14.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 44.47% and a negative net margin of 39.68%. The firm had revenue of $89.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 29,809 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $5,391,255.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 2,017 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $282,985.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,088 shares of company stock valued at $35,102,249. Corporate insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

